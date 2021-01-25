Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,735 shares during the period. American International Group comprises about 1.9% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 329,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 88,734 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 268.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder International Group I. American purchased 625,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $493,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,246.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AIG shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

NYSE AIG traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.58. 4,068,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,210,771. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The firm has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

