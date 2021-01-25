Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Has $2.90 Million Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 73.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 84.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,704,000 after purchasing an additional 316,681 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 223.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 236,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,042,000 after purchasing an additional 163,257 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 39.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 563,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,728,000 after purchasing an additional 160,408 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 36.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 524,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,737,000 after purchasing an additional 140,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 3,100 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $281.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist cut shares of Biogen to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $310.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $282.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $6.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $275.54. 805,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.55. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $374.99.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

