Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Has $6.85 Million Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,755 shares during the period. Discovery makes up 3.0% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $6,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Discovery by 232.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 71.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 40.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $15,735,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 787,359 shares in the company, valued at $22,526,340.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.00. 10,831,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,365,772. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.51. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $40.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays cut shares of Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.48.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

