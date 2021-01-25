Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 754,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,855 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 6.1% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $13,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,603,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,893,000 after buying an additional 9,389,845 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,881,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,537,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,332,000 after buying an additional 5,519,034 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,074,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $900,835,000 after buying an additional 3,489,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 618.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,987,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,758,000 after buying an additional 1,711,091 shares during the last quarter. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:IAU remained flat at $$17.69 on Monday. 18,616,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,419,531. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.88.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

