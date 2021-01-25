Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $261.38. 19,095,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,172,576. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $246.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.86. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $169.95 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $13.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.78.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

