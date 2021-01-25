Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 57,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,000. American Electric Power makes up approximately 2.1% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,481,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,607,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.00. The company has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.81%.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.