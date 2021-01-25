Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,796 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management makes up approximately 3.0% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $6,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,698,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,253 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 26,178,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,490,000 after purchasing an additional 592,378 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,038,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,828,000 after acquiring an additional 822,817 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,090,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,376,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,330,000 after acquiring an additional 515,149 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,187,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,497. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $45.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.73 billion, a PE ratio of -1,051.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.31). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

BAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.88.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

