Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 3.1% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 22,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 12,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $130.52. The stock had a trading volume of 20,440,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,287,994. The firm has a market cap of $676.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.70 and a fifty-two week high of $136.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.92 and a 200-day moving average of $89.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3463 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

