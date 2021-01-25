Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 3,236 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,806 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 3,236 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.5% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 10,112 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,383 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 136.4% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.0% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. TD Securities upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.32.

PXD traded down $1.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $129.33. 1,708,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,485,062. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 126.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.36 and its 200 day moving average is $101.09. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $147.24.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

In other news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $617,050.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367,285.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,835 shares of company stock worth $1,567,819 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

