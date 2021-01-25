Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 164,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,000. SPDR Gold MiniShares comprises about 1.4% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Gold MiniShares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 472,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after buying an additional 21,932 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 64,001 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 122,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 32,342 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 72,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 27,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 202,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 42,690 shares in the last quarter.

GLDM traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.48. 2,077,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,748,459. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.87. SPDR Gold MiniShares has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $20.63.

