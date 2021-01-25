Titan Medical Inc. (TMD.TO) (TSE:TMD) Shares Gap Up to $3.32

Shares of Titan Medical Inc. (TMD.TO) (TSE:TMD) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.32, but opened at $3.79. Titan Medical Inc. (TMD.TO) shares last traded at $4.29, with a volume of 967,193 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of C$338.60 million and a P/E ratio of -184.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.13.

Titan Medical Inc. (TMD.TO) (TSE:TMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Titan Medical Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

