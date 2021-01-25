Tixl Trading 76.9% Higher This Week (MTXLT)

Tixl (CURRENCY:MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last seven days, Tixl has traded 76.9% higher against the dollar. Tixl has a total market cap of $4.88 billion and $3,412.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tixl token can currently be bought for approximately $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tixl Profile

Tixl’s total supply is 899,994,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,765,824 tokens. Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tixl’s official website is tixl.me/executive-summary . The official message board for Tixl is medium.com/tixlcurrency . The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

Tixl Token Trading

