Tokenbox (TBX) Market Capitalization Tops $246,626.75

Tokenbox (CURRENCY:TBX) traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 25th. Tokenbox has a market cap of $246,626.75 and $6,058.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tokenbox has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tokenbox token can now be purchased for $0.0220 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00072838 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.06 or 0.00813135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006655 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00049207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,394.65 or 0.04310874 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015577 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00017667 BTC.

TBX is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,235,451 tokens. The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tokenbox is tokenbox.io . Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tokenbox can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokenbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokenbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

