TokenPay Price Hits $0.0483 on Major Exchanges (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $238,282.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0483 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TokenPay has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,447.75 or 1.00194393 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00024171 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00024985 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000304 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000238 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,910,950 coins. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

