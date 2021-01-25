Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Given “Underperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Danske raised shares of Topdanmark A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Topdanmark A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TPDKY remained flat at $$4.65 on Monday. Topdanmark A/S has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $5.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.33.

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance company in Denmark. It offers non-life insurance products, motor insurance policies, risk management advice, and home and travel insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes primarily in the event of illness, death, and injuries.

Featured Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Topdanmark A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topdanmark A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.