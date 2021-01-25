Toray Industries, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:TRYIY)

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Toray Industries in a report released on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Toray Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Toray Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

TRYIY opened at $13.79 on Monday. Toray Industries has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $13.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.20.

Toray Industries Company Profile

Toray Industries, Inc manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products.

