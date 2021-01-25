Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.94

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.94 and last traded at $13.92, with a volume of 21703 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.79.

TRYIY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Toray Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toray Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.20.

Toray Industries, Inc manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products.

