Tornado Achieves Market Capitalization of $433,488.80 (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Tornado token can currently be bought for approximately $72.25 or 0.00222689 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado has a market capitalization of $433,488.80 and approximately $890,162.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tornado has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00053874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00128533 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00072405 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.87 or 0.00277002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00069517 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00038448 BTC.

Tornado Token Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 tokens. Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

Buying and Selling Tornado

Tornado can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

