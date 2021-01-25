Tornado Trading 33.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 34.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 25th. Over the last week, Tornado has traded 33.4% higher against the US dollar. Tornado has a market capitalization of $457,069.61 and approximately $1.03 million worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tornado token can currently be purchased for approximately $76.18 or 0.00226770 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00054660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00126910 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00074260 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.43 or 0.00269204 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00068299 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00038047 BTC.

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 tokens. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance

Tornado can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

