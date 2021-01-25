Total Se (NYSE:TOT) Position Boosted by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 80.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,175 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 39,410 shares during the quarter. Total comprises 1.6% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Total in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its holdings in Total by 345.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 68,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 53,171 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Total by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,394 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Total by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Total by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. 5.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Total in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Total from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Total to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Total currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

Shares of NYSE:TOT traded down $1.02 on Monday, reaching $43.42. 2,391,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,408,391. Total Se has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $51.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.27 and its 200-day moving average is $39.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.20 billion, a PE ratio of -18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $33.14 billion during the quarter. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.9583 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. This is a positive change from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. Total’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.74%.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

