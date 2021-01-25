Toth Financial Advisory Corp Acquires 1,486 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 18.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,766,921,000 after buying an additional 5,484,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,868,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,581 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,208,000 after acquiring an additional 362,958 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,506,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 667,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,930,000 after acquiring an additional 294,130 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $201.65. The company had a trading volume of 172,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.24 and a 200 day moving average of $179.78. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,146,887.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 748,349 shares of company stock worth $2,916,281 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

