Toth Financial Advisory Corp Reduces Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the third quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.93. 468,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,993,316. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.43 and its 200-day moving average is $122.77. The company has a market cap of $105.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew N. Liveris bought 2,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.92 per share, with a total value of $299,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alex Gorsky bought 4,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at $498,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.13.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

