Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 1,250 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,313 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.4% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Visa by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 5,712 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 67,091 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.28.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:V traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $199.82. 550,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,213,314. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.27 and a 200 day moving average of $203.15. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

