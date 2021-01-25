Towerview LLC Buys 10,000 Shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Towerview LLC lifted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals comprises about 1.1% of Towerview LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Towerview LLC owned 0.40% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 462,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EIGR stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.63. The company had a trading volume of 222,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,839. The company has a market cap of $345.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.54. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.18.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

