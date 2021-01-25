Towerview LLC Buys New Shares in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT)

Towerview LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000. USA Technologies accounts for 0.7% of Towerview LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Towerview LLC owned about 0.15% of USA Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in USA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $688,000. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on USAT shares. Northland Securities raised shares of USA Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet downgraded USA Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

USAT traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.35. 168,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,613. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. USA Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $11.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.70. The firm has a market cap of $675.41 million, a P/E ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 2.10.

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). USA Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a negative return on equity of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $36.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 million. Analysts forecast that USA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About USA Technologies

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

