Towerview LLC Grows Stock Position in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS)

Towerview LLC increased its holdings in shares of StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,155,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,156 shares during the period. StealthGas makes up 1.9% of Towerview LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Towerview LLC owned approximately 3.05% of StealthGas worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in StealthGas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

StealthGas stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.70. The stock had a trading volume of 152,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,073. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.52. StealthGas Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.36.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.21 million. StealthGas had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 3.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that StealthGas Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

