Towerview LLC Has $23.76 Million Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Towerview LLC lessened its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 660,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 240,000 shares during the quarter. Corning accounts for approximately 17.0% of Towerview LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Towerview LLC owned about 0.09% of Corning worth $23,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 47.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,872,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $152,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,074 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Corning by 6.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,764,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $89,581,000 after purchasing an additional 178,046 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Corning by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,251,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,976,000 after purchasing an additional 31,626 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $67,269,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Corning by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,729,814 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,063,000 after purchasing an additional 41,511 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLW. Cross Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of Corning stock traded up $0.86 on Monday, hitting $38.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,787,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,357,946. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.80 and a 200 day moving average of $33.96. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.30, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corning news, VP Edward A. Schlesinger sold 6,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $209,586.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,852.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 25,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $855,545.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,840.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,425 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

