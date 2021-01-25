Towerview LLC Has $55.13 Million Stock Position in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

Towerview LLC boosted its stake in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,815,000 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after buying an additional 32,497 shares during the period. Tejon Ranch accounts for 39.4% of Towerview LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Towerview LLC owned about 14.54% of Tejon Ranch worth $55,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,040,469 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $43,783,000 after acquiring an additional 69,270 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,525,434 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $21,585,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 558,292 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after acquiring an additional 27,737 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tejon Ranch in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,698,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,573 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 8,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Towerview Llc purchased 25,000 shares of Tejon Ranch stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,790,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,870,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TRC traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $16.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,270. Tejon Ranch Co. has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market cap of $442.88 million, a PE ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.62.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

