Traceability Chain (TAC) Market Cap Hits $3.17 Million

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 25th. One Traceability Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Traceability Chain has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. Traceability Chain has a total market capitalization of $3.17 million and $377.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00066720 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003960 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003697 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003018 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traceability Chain Token Profile

Traceability Chain (CRYPTO:TAC) is a token. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 912,375,674 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official website is tacchain.cn . The official message board for Traceability Chain is blog.tacchain.cn . Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traceability Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Traceability Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

