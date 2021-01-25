Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.70 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to post sales of $2.70 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.80 billion. Tractor Supply posted sales of $2.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full year sales of $10.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.34 billion to $10.55 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.10 billion to $10.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.24. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.46.

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 84.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 54.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $155.62 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $63.89 and a 12-month high of $160.83. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.80.

Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

