Traders Buy Large Volume of Brinker International Call Options (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 4,306 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 170% compared to the typical volume of 1,594 call options.

In related news, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $253,755.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,740.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Badgley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 68.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,064,000 after acquiring an additional 96,095 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter valued at about $1,299,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 475,950.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 299,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 299,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 682.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 169,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after acquiring an additional 147,888 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brinker International stock traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.53. 9,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,443. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $63.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.54.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.46. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $740.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.58 million. Research analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.30.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

