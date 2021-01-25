Traders Buy Large Volume of Revlon Call Options (NYSE:REV)

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 4,049 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 60% compared to the average daily volume of 2,530 call options.

In other news, Director E Scott Beattie sold 23,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $286,643.50. 87.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REV. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Revlon in the third quarter worth $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revlon in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Revlon by 208.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revlon in the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Revlon by 8.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

REV stock traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.61. 10,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,409. Revlon has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $22.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.71.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $477.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Revlon will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

