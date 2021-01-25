Traders Buy Large Volume of VeriSign Call Options (NASDAQ:VRSN)

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,765 call options on the company. This is an increase of 600% compared to the typical volume of 395 call options.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.80.

VRSN stock traded down $1.88 on Monday, hitting $192.87. 5,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,785. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign has a 1-year low of $148.77 and a 1-year high of $221.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.78 and a 200-day moving average of $205.05.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.07 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that VeriSign will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,040,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total transaction of $1,209,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,052,623.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,579 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,835,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $379,711,000 after purchasing an additional 179,099 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 4.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 89.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,023,000 after acquiring an additional 25,446 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 32.2% during the third quarter. Horan Capital Management now owns 37,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after acquiring an additional 9,116 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

