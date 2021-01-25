Transcodium (TNS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $7,401.00

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 25th. Transcodium has a total market capitalization of $559,907.52 and approximately $7,401.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Transcodium token can now be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Transcodium has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Transcodium alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00071942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $259.73 or 0.00800550 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006593 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00049416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.25 or 0.04362203 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00015725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00017639 BTC.

Transcodium Token Profile

Transcodium (CRYPTO:TNS) is a token. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,310,864 tokens. Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

Transcodium Token Trading

Transcodium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Transcodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Transcodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.