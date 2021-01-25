TravelNote Price Hits $0.0029 on Exchanges (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. In the last seven days, TravelNote has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar. TravelNote has a market capitalization of $6,232.34 and approximately $2,919.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TravelNote coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00053429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00130668 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00072475 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.89 or 0.00279480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00069742 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00038057 BTC.

About TravelNote

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . TravelNote’s official website is ico.travelnote.io

TravelNote Coin Trading

TravelNote can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TravelNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

