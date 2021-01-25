TravelNote (TVNT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6,670.24

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded up 18.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 25th. Over the last week, TravelNote has traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar. TravelNote has a total market capitalization of $6,670.24 and approximately $3,957.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TravelNote coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00052527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.27 or 0.00125622 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00071677 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.45 or 0.00262586 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00066547 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00037082 BTC.

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official website is ico.travelnote.io . TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

TravelNote can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

