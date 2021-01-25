Treatt plc (TET.L) (LON:TET) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,020.00

Treatt plc (TET.L) (LON:TET) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,020 ($13.33) and last traded at GBX 1,000 ($13.07), with a volume of 30163 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 958 ($12.52).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 764.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 631.91. The company has a market cap of £596.24 million and a P/E ratio of 59.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.16 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Treatt plc (TET.L)’s previous dividend of $1.84. Treatt plc (TET.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

In other news, insider Daemmon Reeve acquired 241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 746 ($9.75) per share, with a total value of £1,797.86 ($2,348.92).

About Treatt plc (TET.L) (LON:TET)

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

