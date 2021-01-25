TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) will post $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. TreeHouse Foods posted earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on THS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $40.52 on Monday. TreeHouse Foods has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -405.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.45.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 12,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $470,107.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $57,015. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Joseph Oconnell sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $117,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,968 shares of company stock valued at $883,576. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, and Meal Solutions segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, bars, and ready-to-eat cereals.

