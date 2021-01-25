Tremor International Ltd (TRMR.L) (LON:TRMR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $550.00

Tremor International Ltd (TRMR.L) (LON:TRMR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 550 ($7.19) and last traded at GBX 533.60 ($6.97), with a volume of 124780 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 520 ($6.79).

The stock has a market cap of £711.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 385.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 229.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52.

In other news, insider Yaniv Carmi sold 61,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.53), for a total value of £306,585 ($400,555.27). Also, insider Ofer Druker sold 199,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 362 ($4.73), for a total transaction of £723,218.08 ($944,889.05). In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 961,101 shares of company stock valued at $333,980,308.

Tremor International Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing services. The company operates through three divisions: Tremor Video, RhythmOne, and Unruly. The Tremor Video division offers video advertising services. The RhythmOne division provides multiscreen advertising services. The Unruly division operates a video marketplace with approximately 2,000 direct integrations with publishers.

