Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.20.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TREVF. Raymond James raised their price objective on Trevali Mining from $0.15 to $0.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Trevali Mining in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. TD Securities assumed coverage on Trevali Mining in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trevali Mining in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $0.20 price target on shares of Trevali Mining in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

TREVF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.17. The company had a trading volume of 66,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,350. Trevali Mining has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.