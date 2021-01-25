TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Stock Position Lifted by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,621 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 37,225 shares during the quarter. TRI Pointe Group comprises approximately 1.1% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of TRI Pointe Group worth $7,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 56.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,695,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,051,000 after buying an additional 2,774,417 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 11.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,976,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,875,000 after buying an additional 729,462 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 34.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,006,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,401,000 after buying an additional 509,367 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,593,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,903,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 16.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,569,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,471,000 after buying an additional 217,524 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on TRI Pointe Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates downgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on TRI Pointe Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

NYSE TPH traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.26. 2,230,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,508,292. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TRI Pointe Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.59.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $826.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TRI Pointe Group, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

