Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 56.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 34,311 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Trimble by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Trimble during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the third quarter valued at about $1,478,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Trimble news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $173,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,377.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Bank sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total transaction of $354,471.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,600.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,574 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,843. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Trimble stock opened at $70.76 on Monday. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.06 and a 200-day moving average of $54.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $792.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.09 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRMB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

