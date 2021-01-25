Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.87

Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.87 and last traded at $28.87, with a volume of 2063 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.06.

TRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Trinity Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.14. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -561.20 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Trinity Industries declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 8.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 405,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 232,858 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Trinity Industries by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 130,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 19,872 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 113,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 46,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

