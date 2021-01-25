Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Increases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,598 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,683 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 4.0% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $42,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 90.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 15,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $2,737,156.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,844,036.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 631,685 shares of company stock valued at $108,558,291. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $172.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.59. The company has a market cap of $313.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $183.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.23.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

