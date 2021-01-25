TriumphX Price Tops $0.78 on Exchanges (TRIX)

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded 17% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 25th. One TriumphX token can now be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00002474 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TriumphX has traded 68.6% higher against the dollar. TriumphX has a total market capitalization of $9.68 million and approximately $572,951.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00053631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00130134 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00072330 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00283512 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00070307 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00037424 BTC.

About TriumphX

TriumphX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 tokens. The official website for TriumphX is trix.deeple.io . TriumphX’s official message board is medium.com/triumphx

Buying and Selling TriumphX

TriumphX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TriumphX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TriumphX using one of the exchanges listed above.

