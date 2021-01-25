TRON (TRX) Trading Down 6% Over Last 7 Days

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0297 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TRON has traded down 6% against the US dollar. TRON has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and approximately $1.39 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000123 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000442 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002119 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

