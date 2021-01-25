Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.30

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.30 and last traded at $16.54, with a volume of 1457510 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.04.

TROX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Tronox from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tronox from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average of $10.60.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.34 million. Tronox had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 7.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,329,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,137,000 after buying an additional 93,027 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 56,598 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,455,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,510,000 after buying an additional 69,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox (NYSE:TROX)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

