TrueChain (TRUE) Hits Market Cap of $13.18 Million

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One TrueChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000496 BTC on popular exchanges. TrueChain has a total market cap of $13.18 million and $8.50 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrueChain has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00074249 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.11 or 0.00805522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006430 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00052048 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,460.05 or 0.04370404 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00015429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00017247 BTC.

TrueChain Profile

TrueChain (TRUE) is a fPoW+ PBFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro . TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

TrueChain Token Trading

TrueChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

