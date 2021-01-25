TrueChain (TRUE) Trading Down 6.6% This Week

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last seven days, TrueChain has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. TrueChain has a market cap of $12.96 million and $8.64 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueChain token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000500 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrueChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00071798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $260.71 or 0.00799423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006624 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00049413 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.69 or 0.04340988 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00015630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017562 BTC.

About TrueChain

TrueChain (CRYPTO:TRUE) is a fPoW+ PBFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro . TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

TrueChain Token Trading

TrueChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.