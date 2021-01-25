TrueDeck (TDP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9,371.00

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded down 76.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 64.8% lower against the dollar. One TrueDeck token can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $44,715.05 and $9,371.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00070428 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $244.25 or 0.00731698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006532 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00047508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,403.81 or 0.04205345 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015093 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00017429 BTC.

TrueDeck Profile

TrueDeck (TDP) is a token. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

TrueDeck can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

